Company is paying 150 dollars for each answer from you: here’s how to make money

A Swedish company called mancx is responsible for a campaign that is paying $150 (about BRL 785) for each answer given to users. However, it is not easy to obtain large amounts quickly, the answers need to be interesting and have the following principles:

Get answers you won’t find anywhere;

Making money answering business questions, building a good reputation by being a trusted source.

So, to better understand, one of the biggest “question and answer” sites is Stack Exchange, which currently has approximately 600,000 unanswered questions. Now, if 5 or even 10% of the people who prepared the questions decided to pay for each of those answers, those questions would go down a lot.

According to Henrik Dillman, co-founder of Mancx, about 300 million people rely on online Q&A services every month. However, the biggest problem is the quality of the answers found.

Faced with this, he decided to help companies get reliable and better answers for their business. Helping people make money with their ideas.

How does the Mancx company initiative work?

So, the site works as if it were an auction, the questions are created by the companies, which already suggest the value they would be willing to pay for this answer. Whoever answers the question satisfactorily can bid, stating how much they want to receive for the information.

Then the questioner chooses who is the winner. Some companies pay up to US$ 250 (R$ 758) for a response. There is no money back guarantee if the answer is not satisfactory. The site works by a reputation system, like the sellers of Mercado Livre.

Given this, it prevents people from taking advantage of companies. One way to improve your reputation is to answer a few questions for free. This way companies will be able to approve it and increase its credibility.

