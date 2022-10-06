Concentration drops, but largest banks hold 81% of credit

The banking sector had a net profit of BRL 132 billion in 2021, up 49% over the previous year

The concentration of the credit market fell in 2021, but the 5 largest banks –Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú and Santander– still hold 81.4% of the total. It dropped 0.4 percentage point compared to 2020.

The BC (Central Bank) released the data this Thursday (6.Oct.2022). Here is the full text of the Banking Savings Report (7 MB).

The concentration of the credit market in the commercial banking segment was 81.8% in 2020. In 2018, the percentage was 84.8%.

When considering the total assets of banks, banking concentration also dropped from 77.6% to 76.6% among the 5 largest banks.

The banking sector had a profit of BRL 132 billion in 2021, 49% higher in 2020 and 10% higher than in 2019. The ROE (Return on Equity) was 15% – close to pre-pandemic levels of Covid-19.

According to the Central Bank, the growth in financial data is due to the increase in the interest margin, the reduction in expenses with provisions –a kind of financial reserves for moments of instability– and the sector’s efficiency gains.

O Power 360 showed in February that only the 4 largest banks listed on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) had a net profit of R$ 90 billion. There was a growth of 38.4% in relation to the previous year.