Congress was elected to ‘continue’ the Bolsonaro government, says Lira

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (6) that the parliamentarians elected in the first round of the elections will continue the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).



SEE FULL ELECTION COVERAGE ON R7 SPECIAL PAGE

“It left a very strong message for all Brazilians, about the direction that the population wants for the next four years: a center-right, reformer and conservative Congress, giving direction to the path that is already paved”, said Lira. “This Congress was elected for the continuity of the Bolsonaro government,” she added.

The statements were made by Lira, Bolsonaro’s political ally, during a meeting with the base at Palácio da Alvorada. The Alagoan was re-elected federal deputy last Sunday (2), with 219,452 votes, the most voted in the state.





The current head of the national executive will contest the second round against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on October 30th. With 100% of the electronic voting machines counted, Bolsonaro had 51,072,345 (43.2%) votes and the PT, 57,259,504 votes (48.43%).



