COP27: Coca-Cola sponsorship of the environmental summit generates wave of criticism

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News Comments Off on COP27: Coca-Cola sponsorship of the environmental summit generates wave of criticism 0 Views

Man holds 2-liter plastic coke bottle

Credit, RETAMAL HECTOR

photo caption,

Coca-Cola produces 200,000 bottles per minute

Climate activists are “bewildered” by Egypt’s decision to have Coca-Cola sponsor this year’s United Nations climate change conference.

They told the BBC that the deal hurts negotiations, as most plastics in packaging are made from fossil fuels.

Coca-Cola said, for its part, that it “shares the goal of eliminating waste and values ​​efforts to raise awareness.”

Egypt will host this year’s edition of the UN climate conference, COP27, which will take place in November in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Student removed from school on suspicion of monkeypox

capital Child has been in isolation at home for about two weeks By Adriano Fernandes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved