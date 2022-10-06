Corinthians collective goal reinforces Vítor Pereira’s ‘modus operandi’

Amidst Corinthians’ lack of objectivity, pointed out by coach Vítor Pereira after the 2-2 draw with lantern Juventude, there was a glimmer of what the Portuguese wants for the team in the coming games.

The goal scored by Giuliano, who opened the scoring in yesterday’s weak performance (4), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, was the result of a collectively worked move. All the players touched the ball, even the goalkeeper Cássio. Timão kept possession for a minute and four seconds until the midfielder hit the nets.

The bidding started at exactly 22:25 and the game ended at 23:29. In the 64 seconds in Corinthians that involved Juventude, there were 24 passes until Giuliano’s conclusion, after an “unintentional” assistance from Gustavo Mosquito.

The exchange of passes until Giuliano’s goal counted on all the players, in the following order: Cássio, Gil, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Yuri Alberto, Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes , Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Bruno Méndez, Gustavo Mosquito, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Bruno Méndez, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, goal.

Watch bid completion:

It is worth remembering that, recently, the same Giuliano had already scored a goal from a collective play, in the 3-0 against Fluminense, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena. On the occasion, there were 27 passes and the participation of all line athletes.

VP demands that his team is connected and connected on the field, just as these bids mentioned show. The concern is that the team has “disconnected” at some moments of the games, mainly at the beginning or in the return of the interval. The lack of concentration is one of the problems identified as crucial by the coach on the eve of the finals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, scheduled for the 12th and 19th of October.

No losing for 3 games, but alert on

Despite the invincibility in the sequence against the “desperate” in the Brasileirão – victories against Atlético-GO and Cuiabá and a draw with Juventude -, Vítor Pereira admits that Corinthians’ performance needs to improve to face Flamengo in the decision.

“We have to have a consistent behavior, from game to game and throughout the game. Today we didn’t have that behavior. The levels have to be higher. I didn’t like it, honestly”, charged VP after the duel at Alfredo Jaconi.

Before the first game of the final, Timão still faces Athletico-PR, at 9 pm on Saturday (8), at Neo Química Arena, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.