Corinthians is interested in hiring Oscar midfielder, says presenter

Corinthians lives the final phase of the 2022 season with an attempt to establish itself in the G4 of the Brasileirão and also lift the title of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo. The uncertainty is due to the permanence or not of Vítor Pereira for the next year, but according to information, the coach is already planning the arrival of Oscar to the cast.

The board has already heard from Vítor Pereira that the coach wants to have midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port, from China, for the next season, according to information from presenter Neto, from Os Donos da Bola, from the Band. The player had already revealed an invitation at the beginning of Vítor Pereira’s season.

“I learned yesterday that Corinthians will try to sign Oscar, because of Vítor Pereira. It belongs to Giuliano Bertolucci. They were together in China. He (VP) wants the player and if he wants the player he will stay. He can’t want the Oscar without staying. Even if he loses the Copa do Brasil”, said the presenter on this Wednesday’s program.

Neto took the opportunity to deduce, therefore, that if the coach is asking for reinforcements for the next season, it is a sign that he should continue as Corinthians commander in 2023. The presenter also “hit the key” of the relationship of businessman Giuliano Bertolucci, who takes care of Oscar’s career, with the board of Corinthians.

“At Corinthians everything is you (Bertolucci). If at Corinthians Vítor Pereira wants the Oscar, and you’re the one who ‘takes care’ of the Oscar, maybe (…) Coming to the Oscars… they are talking yes. You can even say no, but if you say no, I’ll open it up, huh? Who travels, who doesn’t travel, who goes… I’m open to all”revealed the former Corinthians number 10 shirt.

Oscar came close to a happy ending with Flamengo in the last transfer window. The negotiation did not advance as the Chinese prevented the midfielder from being loaned at that time. The Brazilian is in the country to accompany the birth and the first months of life of the child.

“It looks like he wants to leave, because Flamengo wanted to sign him and it didn’t work out. There’s interest in Oscars, yes, I don’t know if there’s any money, but since Giuliano Bertolucci is the guy…”, said Neto.

The midfielder has one of the highest salaries in the world of football, with the 12th highest salary: R$10 million monthly. In the negotiation with the Rio de Janeiro club, the idea was that the Chinese would bear a large part of the contract. Oscar is linked to Shanghai Port until November 2024.

