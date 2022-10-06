Corinthians launches new third shirt for the season; see photos and premiere date

Corinthians officially launched its third shirt for the 2022/23 season. The uniform continues to honor the “golden year” of 2012 and specifically the conquest of the World Cup in Japan. The piece will be used for the first time this Saturday, against Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena – buy it here.

After the model was leaked on the internet, Corinthians organized a launch activation with Nike in front of Neo Química. The action simulated a container that would have been brought from Yokohama, passed through London, the city of Chelsea, the opponent of the final, and Cairo, home of Al Ahly, team dispatched in the semifinals of the tournament.

The report of My Helm was present at the launch that was presented by influencer Marília Galvão and also witnessed the new coat models. The event was attended by José Colagrossi, the marketing superintendent of Corinthians, in addition to President Duílio Monteiro Alves and two of the 2012 World Cup champions: Cássio and Fábio Santos.

“10 years ago, Corinthians won one of the great titles in its history and we must remember those victories. It was an important moment for the club and it brought a lot of joy to the fans, so celebrating this achievement with a beautiful shirt is essential!”, commented the president.

The shirt pays homage to Japan with “kanjis”, which are the Japanese characters that repeatedly write “kore ga korinchyansu desu” or “Here is Corinthians”. The symbol on the chest does not follow the pattern of the official logo or the golden line, as in the releases of shirt I and II. On the inside of the collar, on the label, the shirt bears the Japanese flag.

To facilitate the recognition of players on the field, the shirt in the player version has a blank box in the back area, where the numbers of the athletes are, without the words in Japanese. The cream-colored socks were customized with the word “Corinthians” in Japanese writing highlighted in black. The short is completely black, with the Nike logo and numbers, in cream, completing the third kit.

The container will be open for free visitation this Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm and on Saturday from 5 pm to midnight, during the match between Corinthians and Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Championship. On October 8, access to the container location will only be released upon presentation of the game ticket.

Corinthians and Nike thus launched their third shirt of the season. If the I uniform had focused on the issue of gold, the second shirt was inspired by the decals of the state of São Paulo, as in 2012, the most recent piece ends the tributes to the “golden year”.

In addition to the game shirt, the collection includes casual pieces such as a jacket, pants, t-shirt, shorts and socks. The collection presented this Thursday, October 6th, is available for members at Nike.com/corinthians, customers at the Nike store in Itaquera, at the Poderoso Timão chain stores, at ShopTimão.com and at Centauro’s website and stores. From October 11, the pieces can also be found in other stores in the market.

Check out the photos of Corinthians shirt III

Reproduction / Nike

Reproduction / Nike

Reproduction / Nike Reproduction / Nike

