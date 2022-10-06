Corinthians makes ‘clean against exchange’ and blocks suspected fraud in Fiel Torcedor login

Corinthians made a massive block of suspected fraud cases in the Fiel Torcedor register this Thursday. Corinthians fans are receiving emails with the warning that the fan-member account is blocked in an action against the exchange organized by the club.

Some fans reported on social media that they were receiving the email with the blocking notice. Most of them claim to have been “taken by surprise” with Corinthians’ action. The club offers the right of reply and release upon proof of legitimate account and warns that accounts with the same email, for example, enter the “fine mesh” carried out – check out a copy of the email below.

At the shirt three launch event, president Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke about the blocking of accounts and guaranteed the right of reply for fans who are not practicing fraud or exchange. According to the president, 400 accounts have been blocked so far in an ongoing process.

“Corinthians will fight not to have money changers, the investigation was being carried out and we blocked 400 registrations and others are being analyzed. People are being warned and will have the right to defend themselves.”said the representative.

Check the email received by Fiel Torcedor members

Corinthians “cleans” users with suspected currency exchange at Fiel Torcedor reproduction

