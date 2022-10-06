Correios have just made important changes in the delivery segment: understand

Estimated reading time: two minutes

5 Credit cards that have cashback and do not charge an annual fee: One of them will surprise you

Last Wednesday (5), Correios launched the Black de Milhões campaign, which brings improvements in the parcel sector to generate more profitability for sellers and a better experience for consumers during Black Friday shopping — which takes place on November 25th. — and the end of the year.

In this way, with investments in its portfolio and in logistics capacity, Correios has developed digital projects, innovations in services, products and operations to accompany the growth of e-commerce.

FedEx

One of the initiatives is the faster delivery of express orders and in more locations. According to Correios, the Premium line (Sedex 10 and Sedex 12) now has greater coverage. Thus, its services are available in more than 717 segments, considering Saturday as a working day in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais.

Sedex Hoje, which already covered the capital of São Paulo, now also serves Curitiba and Belo Horizonte. Furthermore, by the end of the year, it will reach 12 more cities.

“In more than 17 thousand segments, the delivery time was reduced from 5 to 1 day and, in the main markets, there was a price reduction, favoring sellers in offering more attractive freight. In the flow of orders from abroad, the state-owned company optimized delivery times, reduced to approximately 8 days after the release of the product by the import inspection agencies. During Black Friday 2022, all these delivery times will be maintained,” the company said.

Entrepreneur support

According to Correios, support for entrepreneurs was also expanded with the creation of Correios Empresas (CEM), a physical and digital solution for serving entrepreneurs, with more than 31 units opened across the country. In addition, Correios Log+, a complete logistics solution for e-commerce, was also expanded.

Do you still have a chance of getting the R$ 1,200 aid for single mothers approved?

“This modality allows shopkeepers to take advantage of all the state-owned company’s expertise in the stages of the logistical process: storage, stock management, order picking and delivery to the final customer”, explained the company.

Image: Vergani Photography/Shutterstock.com