Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been pointed out by the British press as the pivot of the alleged split between supermodel Gisele Bündchen and American football star Tom Brady.

But calm down, it has nothing to do with betrayal. What newspapers like The Sun and the Daily Mirror report is that a meeting with CR7 was instrumental in Brady coming out of retirement. The player’s return to the NFL’s lawns is considered the final straw for the supposed end of the relationship with Gisele.

Brady announced the end of retirement in March, a day after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat-trick for Manchester United against Tottenham at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium. The two met after the match.

The game made Cristiano Ronaldo the top scorer in official games in football history. Brady, who has always sought NFL records, would have been inspired by the Portuguese to make his decision to return to play. He is already the greatest player in American football history, but he decided to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.





The end of retirement dropped like a bombshell on the marriage. Gisele made it clear in some interviews that she wanted her husband to be more present at home.



Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady reportedly hired lawyers to file for divorce. The two had been living in separate houses for two months, according to the website Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any return now. Both have lawyers and are looking into what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” a source close to the couple told the site.

The model and the athlete will probably file for divorce in Florida, in the United States, where they live. The portfolio owned by the two is R$ 134 million.

You Bündchen and Brady’s marriage crisis rumors began in September. The Brazilian would have left the family home and traveled to Costa Rica after a fight with her husband. Afterwards, the model was reportedly seen crying while talking to the player on the phone.



