Cristiano Ronaldo may be involved in crisis in the marriage of Gisele and Tom Brady







Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady Photo: Playback/Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of being involved in the crisis in the model’s marriage Gisele Bundchen with Tom Brady after an encounter with the American football star. International publications say that the couple is close to divorce after 13 years of relationship. The thesis involving the Manchester United striker was news in British newspapers The Sun, Daily Mirror and International Business Times.

According to the publications, Brady met with CR7 after the Portuguese ace shined in United’s victory against Tottenham in the Champions League, in March this year. At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, scored three times.

Gisele’s husband recorded the meeting on social media. In one of the videos shared by Brady, the striker asks if his colleague was really going to abandon his football career, and receives silence in response.

The following day, the football player announced that he would resume his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, rumors have surfaced that the decision would have caused a crisis in Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen. The couple remains discreet about the rumors.

