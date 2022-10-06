Cruzeiro: before the game, fans pay tribute to Ronaldo with a “shoulder cut” at Mineirão | cruise

Just before the ball rolled for Cruzeiro x Ituano for the Brasileirão Serie B, some celestial fans faced a challenge. The action of one of the club’s sponsors proposed that the Cruzeirenses cut their hair “smudge style”, as the Phenomenon did for the World Cup final in 2002.

One of them was Nathan, 31 years old. The Cruzeirense says he had made a promise: if the club went up, he would cut his hair just like the current manager of the Celestial SAF. Seeing the opportunity before the game, he didn’t hesitate.

1 of 4 Fan fulfills promise of “smudge cut” — Photo: Guilherme Macedo / ge Fan fulfills promise of “smudge cut” — Photo: Guilherme Macedo / ge

“I had to pay the promise, right? Promise is debt. For Cruzeiro I do everything in this life” – Nathan

Fan fulfills promise and makes Ronaldo’s “smudge” cut

The fan also highlighted the feeling of gratitude for Ronaldo having “saved” Raposa. It was under the former player’s management that the club became competitive and fought at the top of the table. In the previous two years, it did not feature in the top ten of Serie B.

– Feeling is the best, the guy became an idol. He was an idol because of the World Cup and now he is even more so because he saved my heart team – he concluded.

The action was proposed and takes place on the Esplanada do Mineirão. Until 20:15, about 15 fans accepted the tribute.

3 of 4 Marco Túlio, 15, also jumped on the bandwagon and made the “smudge” cut — Photo: Guilherme Macedo / ge Marco Túlio, 15, also jumped on the bandwagon and made the “smudge” cut — Photo: Guilherme Macedo / ge

Those who arrived earlier at the stadium, in addition to having the chance to pay tribute to the manager, also watched another match. Cruzeiro’s women’s soccer team made a preliminary of the game. In a match valid for the State, Cabulosas beat Araguari by 8 to 0.

