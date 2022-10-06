Cruzeiro fills Mineiro against Ituano, but does not beat the public record

photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DAPress More than 56 thousand people from Cruzeiro were present against Ituano, in Mineiro

Cruzeiro had a special night in its first game after the Serie B title of the Brazilian Championship. This Wednesday (5/10), 56,889 people watched the 1-1 draw with Ituano, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, for the 33rd round. The crowd, however, was not enough to beat the stadium’s record since the renovation for the 2014 World Cup.

Despite the appeal of Ronaldo Fenmeno, owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), on social networks, the desired record was not reached that night.

The brand still belongs to rival Atltico, which took 61,573 people to a 4-3 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, on December 5th of last year, for the 37th round of Serie A. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions. , there were no visiting fans at Gigante da Pampulha.

In order to overcome the athletic achievement, Cruzeiro changed the strategy of distributing fans in the stands for this Wednesday’s match. Visitors were relocated to cabins, while the space usually reserved for them (left of the press area) was occupied by Cruzeiro residents.

photo: Supersports/EM/DAPress Upper purple sector (left of the press area) was little occupied by Cruzeiro residents However, the demand for tickets to the venue was not great. Many chairs were left empty in the sector.

In previous Serie B games, Cruzeiro did not use this strategy. The largest audience from heaven in the national competition was in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in the 31st round, when Mineiro registered 59,204 attendees. This was also the biggest crowd at the stadium this year.

Cruzeiro also had contact with audiences of almost 60 thousand people in other matches in the Second Division. In the games against Operrio (52,751), Ponte Preta (58,076), Sampaio Corra (58,397) and Cricima (58,702), the audience surpassed 50,000 fans.

Cruzeiro’s audience and income ranking in Serie B