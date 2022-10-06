Cruzeiro fills Mineiro against Ituano, but does not beat the public record

Despite the appeal of Ronaldo Fenmeno, owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), on social networks, the desired record was not reached that night.
The brand still belongs to rival Atltico, which took 61,573 people to a 4-3 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, on December 5th of last year, for the 37th round of Serie A. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions. , there were no visiting fans at Gigante da Pampulha.
In order to overcome the athletic achievement, Cruzeiro changed the strategy of distributing fans in the stands for this Wednesday’s match. Visitors were relocated to cabins, while the space usually reserved for them (left of the press area) was occupied by Cruzeiro residents.
In previous Serie B games, Cruzeiro did not use this strategy. The largest audience from heaven in the national competition was in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in the 31st round, when Mineiro registered 59,204 attendees. This was also the biggest crowd at the stadium this year.
Cruzeiro’s audience and income ranking in Serie B
- 1st Cruise 3 x 0 Vasco – 59,204 (R$ 2,974,486.00)
- 2nd Cruise 1 x 1 Cricima – 58,702 (R$ 2,478,008.00)
- 3rd Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 (R$ 2,466,489.50)
- 4th Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 (R$ 2,378,469.50)
- 5th Cruise 1 x 1 Ituano – 56,889 (R$ 2,217,114.00)
- 6th Cruise 1 x 0 Worker-PR – 52,751 (R$ 1,930,442.00)
- 7th Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 (R$ 1,649,181.04)
- 8th Cruise 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 (R$ 1,453,852.00)
- 9th Cruise 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 (R$1,264,718.00)
- 10th Cruise 2 x 0 CRB – 42,004 (R$ 1,498,743.50)
- 11th Cruise 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 (R$ 1,008,670.50)
- 12th Cruise 2 x 0 Vila Nova-GO – 34,957 (R$ 951,228.50)
- 13th Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 (R$ 1,816,425.00)
- 14th Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 (R$ 610,879.00)
- 15th Cruise 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 (R$ 600,345.33)
- 16th Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 (R$ 542,074.50)
- 17th Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 (R$ 316,889.00)