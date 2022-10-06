Cruzeiro has five departures scheduled for 2023; see the names

Credit: Publicity/Cruise

With the main objective achieved in the season, Cruzeiro now starts planning for 2023. In addition to possible reinforcements, a subject that is of great interest to its fans, there will also be some departures in the squad. At first, some of them are already practically on their way.

According to journalist Thiago Fernandes, from TV Band Minas, Cruzeiro is currently working with the departure of four athletes from the current squad.

“There are four players, some of which we have been talking about for some time. Zé Ivaldo, defender who belongs to Athletico-PR and is loaned to Cruzeiro, Pablo Siles, who also belongs to Athletico and on loan, Jajá, striker, and Matheus Bidu, is from Guarani and was loaned. This quartet, almost decided by the board that will not stay in 2023. Cruzeiro understands that it is very difficult to keep the group for the next season, the idea is precisely to reinforce these positions”, said Thiago.

“Matheus Bidu has an ongoing negotiation with Corinthians and it is one of the possible destinations, there are others interested in the left-back”.

According to Alê Oliveira, another one that should not stay on Cruzeiro is Luvannor. “It won’t stay either,” assured the commentator.

Pezzolano stays on Cruzeiro

Appointed as one of those responsible for accessing Cruzeiro, Paulo Pezzolano was the target of many polls/invitations from Serie A clubs. Despite the harassment, he said “yes” to Raposa and decided to renew the contract, which is now valid until December 2023.

In June, when he renewed the contract, Pezzolano already gave indications that he wanted to stay at Cruzeiro. “I am very happy here at Cruzeiro. I wanted to tell you, partners, that I renewed my contract until 2023,” he declared.

“We are aiming for a very clear objective, which is access. We are on the right way. We know it is very difficult, but we are confident that we are on the right path. We are happy to stay on Cruzeiro. The crowd could stop talking a little bad (laughs). The most important thing is that Cruzeiro is doing well. Let’s be together until the end. And, God willing, next year too,” he added.

For the future, Pezzolano already knows where he would like to be. “As a Uruguayan, I want to manage the national team in the future. Not just driving, but doing well. It is the objective that any Uruguayan would have, as well as any Brazilian. Any Brazilian player who plays for the Brazilian national team, a Brazilian coach wants to coach the national team. I think so. I’m like this. Without a doubt, I want to direct the Uruguayan national team,” he said.