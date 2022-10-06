Cruzeiro shows how an athlete’s leg was after a rival’s tough entry

An ugly move marked the 1-1 draw between Cruzeiro and Ituano, in a game valid for the Série B of the Brazilian Championship and which took place tonight at Mineirão.

In the final minutes of the 1st half, midfielder Caíque, from the São Paulo team, and midfielder Filipe Machado, from the Minas Gerais team, played a strong match.

At the time, the athlete from Ituano hit the ball and left the cleats on the opponent’s shin, who was trying to block the pass.

On the other hand, Machado was trampled on by Caíque after the collision. After VAR intervention, referee Marielson Alves Silva reviewed the play and chose to show only one yellow card to the visiting team player, angering the fans at the Belo Horizonte stadium.

On Twitter, Cruzeiro’s official page was also revolted by the bid. First, with the match still in progress, he questioned the referee’s attitude. “Boy, if the referee doesn’t expel their player, he’s crazy! What a bad entry for Filipe Machado…”.

With the end of the match, the Minas Gerais team published a photo of the mark that was on the player’s leg – who was sent off, ironically, for a hard foul committed in the last minutes of the 2nd half.

Watch the bid: