Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Resist After Rise Amid Falling New York Stock Exchange Futures

After jumping on Tuesday (4), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) support prices this morning amid weakness in New York stock exchanges, which retreat in the futures market after two straight days of highs. At 7am, BTC is trading at $20,071 and ETH at $1,343, practically zero to zero considering their performances over the last 24 hours.

The move comes after Bitcoin reclaimed $20,000, its highest level in a week. The cryptocurrency has crossed this range several times in the past month, but has been unable to stay above it due to the macroeconomic scenario and investor uncertainty about the resilience of risky assets.

Yesterday’s reaction came in the wake of a positive response from the markets to an unexpected drop in the US employment data, reinforcing the expectation that the US economy may indeed be slowing down – and thus, causing market agents to envision a cooling of the economy. inflation and, consequently, a fall in the interest rate on the horizon.

On the other hand, analysts still have mixed impressions on the fate of cryptocurrencies in the coming weeks. If, on the one hand, some experts are betting on the good historical performance of October and, especially, of the last quarter, to recommend Bitcoin purchases, others see the macro scenario as a still very big challenge to be overcome – and that, because of that, still it is wiser to wait for a sharper bounce before positioning yourself in the asset class.

One of the positive factors is falling bond yields and the dollar, which recently hit their highest price in a long time, boosting risky assets such as cryptos and equities. However, Mark Connors, lead researcher at Canadian digital asset firm 3iQ, reckons that despite early gains this month in risky assets, markets remain shaky.

Connors called the S&P 500’s 5.3% advance in October a “price move more indicative of an option or security than a massive stock index of over $32 billion in capitalization.” For him, the volatilities of currencies and treasury bonds were “even more unusual”.

“Low-volume, highly-leveraged currency and inflation assets are experiencing the highest relative volatility,” he said. “What you don’t see are unusual movements in BTC or ETH. This is because monetary policy is causing problems in the fiat money system. Asset prices are falling very fast. This story is far from over.”

Among altcoins, yesterday’s standout was Dogecoin (DOGE), which rose more than 10% after Elon Musk, a well-known supporter of the meme cryptocurrency, indicated he would be willing to go along with his original proposal to buy Twitter.

Today, however, traders are eyeing the GMX token, which powers a decentralized exchange (which operates via smart contracts) focused on leveraged BTC and ETH trading. The crypto surged another 30% after Binance announced the asset’s listing without its innovation platform.

Watch: Crypto Regulation Threatened After Election Result; understand

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,071.97 +0.60% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,343.08 -0.50% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 291.45 +0.10% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.479592 +2.10% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.429267 +0.60%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours GMX (GMX) US$ 53.64 +32.70% Helium (HNT) $5.32 +7.30% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.064293 +6.00% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.059658 +3.80% Elrond (EGLD) $54.97 +3.30%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Evmos (EVMOS) $1.45 -4.00% Read DAO (READ) $1.54 -3.50% Maker (MKR) US$ 827.02 -3.00% Earth (MOON) $2.55 -2.10% Leo Token (LEO) $2.55 -1.20%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.04 +1.34% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 24.66 +3.00% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 20.57 +1.58% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.00 +5.00% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.10 0.00% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.56 +2.66% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.10 +2.20% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.90 +2.63% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.13 0.00% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 26.48 -4.67%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (5):

Another co-founder leaves Celsius

Celsius Network co-founder and strategy director S. Daniel Leon resigned on Tuesday (4). He is the latest executive to leave the company after former CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down last week.

Leon steps down amid the bankruptcy process for Celsius, which also faces an investigation by an investigator appointed by the US trustee’s office and authorized by the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Leon’s departure was suggested by YouTuber Tiffany Fong, who leaked audio from two company meetings. In one, Mashinsky and other executives proposed a custody-focused recovery plan, dubbed “Kelvin.”

In another, co-founder and chief technology officer Nuke Goldstein suggested that Celsius create tokens representing debt to customers, a strategy often used by insolvent companies that never got around to repaying customers.

Fidelity starts offering Ethereum fund

Giant Fidelity has announced the opening of the new Ethereum Index Fund, which aims to allow clients exposure to Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Since the start of sales on September 26, the crypto fund has raised about $5 million, according to a document released by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The minimum investment is US$50,000.

“As the digital asset market grows, Fidelity recognizes the need for a diverse set of products and solutions that help clients gain exposure in ways that align with their distinct financial objectives and risk tolerance,” said a spokesperson. from Fidelity to CoinDesk via email.

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

Related