Cuiabá announces termination of contract with striker André | cuiabá

The club wished the 32-year-old “good luck in the course of his career” but did not elaborate on the motivation for ending the contract.

André published an official note on his social media and said that the termination took place in “common agreement”, in addition to having stated that he will continue to support Cuiabá. The contract ran until the end of this year.

The striker was announced as a reinforcement at the beginning of this season and defended Dourado in 26 matches, with four goals scored and the title of the Mato Grosso Championship. He leaves as the club’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with three goals, tied with Rodriguinho.

André’s stay in Cuiabá was also marked by a controversial episode. In July, he was spotted in a pagoda at a nightclub in São Paulo while he was being treated for an injury and was missing from the team.

The striker’s departure takes place on the same day that Dourado faces Bragantino, at 18:00 (MT) this Wednesday, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in a duel valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. The team from Mato Grosso continues in the fight against relegation – it is in 17th place, with 30 points, one behind Ceará and Coritiba, both outside the Z-4.