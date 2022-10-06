Customer Service has new rules; how will it work?

New rules for customer service services go into effect this month

New rules speed up the time a problem must be resolved;

Decree guarantees humanized telephone service for eight hours a day;

Troubleshooting will be monitored by the federal government and regulatory agencies.

The new rules for Consumer Services (SACs), stipulated by the federal government through Decree 11,034, come into force tomorrow. Published in April this year, the decree had a period of six months for all companies to adapt to the news.

“The new rules must be followed by all companies that perform services regulated by the federal government, that is, that there is a counterpart of a regulatory agency”, said David Douglas Guedes, Legal advisor of the Relationship Area of ​​the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection.

In other words, the new rules apply to services such as airlines and airports, health plans, bus, telephone and pay-TV companies, water and energy distributors, insurance companies and banks. But what does the new regulation say?

Which companies?

To begin with, explains Guedes, the rule applies to all types of consumer demand, from complaints, requests and compliments. “Every form of service via SAC is covered by this decree”.

The consumer, on top of that, had a gain in the period in which his problem must be solved. “The period that the new decree stipulates for a problem to be solved is up to seven consecutive days. Before, the previous decree spoke of working days”, said the legal advisor.

SAC must be open 24 hours a day

The standard also requires companies to keep at least one SAC channel open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, free of charge and without requiring data before transferring to an attendant. The new rules, however, establish the obligation of humanized telephone service for only eight hours a day during business hours.

For Idec, this last measure is still insufficient to contemplate a complete resolution of problems. “People still have a hard time solving their problems through other forms of automated service, such as chatbots. Many consumers wonder if the problem has been processed and if the issue has been resolved. People usually prefer to talk to human beings, and problems don’t have time to happen”, said David Guedes.

Companies are also prohibited from displaying advertising during customer waiting time in service channels. However, informative messages such as those that talk about other official service channels may be broadcast.

Attendance

Another new practice established by the government decree is that the attendants must return the call to the customer in case of interruption of the call.

The customer must also have access to their entire service history, with the company’s responses, within five business days. In the case of telephone recordings, the request must be made within 90 days from the date of the call.

Monitoring and punishments

Finally, the new rules bring the need to monitor the adequacy of companies to the decree. To this end, the National Consumer Secretariat will develop a tool together with regulatory agencies, which will verify the rate of resolution of complaints by companies. Data will be released once a year.

For the consumer, the way forward was also clear. If he doesn’t have his problem solved, or if he finds that the rules are being disrespected, “he can file a complaint with the regulatory agencies, such as Anac, Anatel, ANS, and if the problem is not solved even after this complaint, he must trigger consumer protection agencies, such as Procon,” said Guedes.