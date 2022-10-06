Daredevil appears in preview of new episode

Finally!

Since appearing in a preview of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Daredevil fans were looking forward to the hero’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his new costume. Now, after a long wait, a teaser of the confrontation between the two characters has finally been released.

The scene released by ET shows the man without fear hanging from a car, trying to attack its driver. It is then that the She-Hulk intervenes, appearing in the middle of the road and ordering the driver to leave. As much as Daredevil asks her not to interfere, she starts attacking him, saying that the hero made a mistake chasing her client.

It is then that the two begin to face each other, with the jade giant promising to spank the ass of Matt Murdock. However, despite his immense physical strength, he manages to evade their blows, fleeing the scene with a great acrobatics.

Check it out below:

In addition to Daredevil, the She-Hulk series has already featured guest appearances by Wong, Abomination, Hulk, Bull-Man, El Aguila, Titania, Porcupine, Immortal Lord, Wrecking Gang and will also feature the crude Frog-Man. .

She-Hulk airs on Thursdays on Disney+.

