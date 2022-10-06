Daughter of Marcos Palmeira is one of the most beautiful in Brazil

Marcos Palmeira appeared in the company of his daughter and surprised everyone

Marcos Palmeira has been a great success in Pantanal. In the plot, which is approaching the final stretch, the actor plays Zé Leôncio. When it comes to his personal life, the handsome guy is usually more reserved. This time, for example, he ended up being caught in the company of his only daughter.

The Globo actor was with Júlia, 15, in a mall in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Marcos Palmeira decided to walk around the place hand in hand and bet on comfortable looks. He bet on pants, coat and boots, while his daughter wore leggings, sneakers and a sweatshirt.

For those who don’t know, Júlia is the result of Marcos Palmeira’s relationship with director Amora Mautner, with whom he stayed from 2006 to 2012. The woman is one of Globo’s big names and was one of those responsible for the enormous success of the soap opera Avenida Brasil. , shown in 2012.

The rare appearance of Marcos Palmeira with his daughter had a lot of repercussion. This is because the teenager is usually quite discreet and is rarely talked about in the media. The actor, for those who don’t know, is currently married to the artistic and audiovisual director Gabriela Gastal. The two have been in a relationship since 2016 and form a beautiful couple.

ACTOR RECEIVES MESSAGE FROM FAMOUS

The actress Dira Paes, for example, opened up the emotion of acting in Pantanal, after following the original exhibition only as a viewer. “Before making Pantanal, I was a spectator. I not only had very high expectations, but I imagined myself there at that time doing Pantanal.”, said the famous who gives life to the character Filó.

Jojo Todynho suffocates, relieves himself in the woods and exposes days of terror: “Bund# em carne viva” Daughter of Fabiano, from the duo with César Menotti, grew up and received a luxurious party from her father Malvino Salvador goes with his wife to Faustão and Anne asks an unexpected question: “Belo kick no s#co?”

“So when I received the invitation, I already felt a unique and true emotion. And that already filled me with power, as if I was sure it would be a good soap opera. But I had no idea how much she was going to be embraced by the public and that’s surprising. It was unanimous and it is so rare to experience it”, said the famous.

In addition, Dira Paes celebrated another partnership with Marcos Palmeira. “I need to talk about how much I admire him. And the luck of having him as a leader in this work, guiding everyone. He is an eyewitness of what was the first version of the novel.“, she said.

“And it was a springboard now. Not to mention that wonderful beard (laughs). I have the opportunity to put my hand and be able to touch that beard. I think it’s something that people want to do. In the cuddle scenes between Filó and Zé, I don’t miss this opportunity”, he added.