Daycare attack leaves at least 34 dead in Thailand – 10/06/2022 – World

At least 34 people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a gun-and-knife attack at a day care center by a former police officer who killed his wife and child before killing himself, local police said.

At least 22 of the gunman’s victims were children. The former police officer was released from service last year for drug-related reasons, district police officer Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told the media.

He cited witnesses as saying the gunman was also seen wielding a knife.

About 30 children were at daycare when the gunman arrived, fewer than usual as heavy rain kept many people away, district official Jidapa Boonsom, who was working in an office in the area during the shooting, told Reuters news agency. attack.

“The gunman arrived around lunchtime and first shot four or five daycare workers,” Jidapa said, adding that among them was an eight-month pregnant teacher.

“At first, people thought it was fireworks,” she said.

The gunman then forced his way into a locked room where the children slept, Jidapa said, to kill the children with a knife.

Thailand’s gun ownership rate is high compared to some other countries in the region, but official figures do not include a large number of illegal weapons, many of which were smuggled across borders with conflict-ravaged neighbors.

Attacks like this one are rare in the country, but in 2020, a soldier killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a series of attacks that covered four locations.