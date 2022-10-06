Deadline for new CT, ‘unimaginable’ donation from Moreira Salles, $50 million work in Niltão… Textor talks about plans for Botafogo in the US

the participation of John Textor at the party of TJB last Sunday (2/10), in the Florida (USA), still has an impact. After all, some important issues about the future of Botafogo were approached by the majority shareholder of SAF alvinegra, one of the guests of honor at the event, which also featured idols from Glorioso’s history such as Gonçalves, Sergio Manoel and Loco Abreu. Who told a little more about these backstage of the fraternization was Pedro Soaresfrom page “Glorious Botafogo“, in live from the channel of StoveNET on Wednesday night (5/10).

Already widely publicized by the press earlier this week, Textor actually intends to build a new training center in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. But where will it be? In Vargem Grande? Small Vargem? Recreation of the Bandeirantes? Camorim, same neighborhood as Lonier Space? According to Pedro, John said that the conversations are advanced for the CT to be built “close to where the players live“, implying that it could be in Barra da Tijuca. The forecast for the project to start from scratch and have the minimum configuration to receive the professional cast is “approximately two years”.

And Lonier? How is it in this story? It will also play an important role, as it will be the place where Botafogo’s main team will continue to use it during the construction of the new CT. After the transfer of the team, some interesting plans were released. The current structure must be completely demolished for future better accommodation of the basic categories of Fogão, in addition, of course, to the creation of a school that must serve the local community (reported in this column in September 2021). Also according to “Glorious Botafogo”, a donation of an amount “that you can’t even imagine” From Moreira Salles brothers (João and Walter)revealed by John Textor to those present, will allow the entire program to be carried out.

Over the Nilton Santos Stadium, some important points were exposed and debated. As for the Olympic athletics track, the businessman stated that “will fight whoever has to fight” to remove it. Once this is done, there is an expectation of an expense around 50 million dollars (about R$ 260 million at the current price) so that the lawn is lowered and the stands approximate the playing field. The idea is to use the existing structure in the east and west sectors to facilitate the operation. It is worth noting that no deadline has been presented.

– He’s going to sink the field, he wants just like Crystal Palace. Right on top of the field, glued to it. a cauldron – said Pedro in the live conversation with the journalist Bernardo Gentile at the StoveNET.

Regarding taking Botafogo out of Brazil, John Textor highlighted his desire to make the professional team perform a pre-season, as early as 2023, abroad. And among the current alternatives, the United States should be the most likely destination to receive the coach’s roster Luís Castro.

📺 Watch the video below and check out the chat: