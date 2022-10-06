Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos form the third Roça of A Fazenda 14 – A Fazenda 14

The third Roça of A Fazenda 14 is set! Deborah, Rosiane and Tiago dispute the public’s preference in the voting that takes place in R7.com.

The hot seat started to be drawn last Tuesday (04), in an open vote and full of bullshit. Farmer Vini indicated Alex, and the pawns split between Shayan and Tiago. And the Poder da Chama was fundamental for the formation of Roça.Iran Malfitano got the black flame and chose to vote with weight two instead of winning R$ 5 thousand and giving up the nomination. He chose Tiago Ramos, breaking the tie.

The green flame stayed with André Marinho, who was able to exchange a pawn from the bay for one from the headquarters, and saved Bárbara Borges from the risk by sending Deborah to her place. Tiago pulled Deborah out of the box, and in the dynamics of Resta Um, Rosiane Pinheiro was left again and secured the fourth spot. The pawn also once again vetoed Deborah from participating in the Farmer’s Trial.

The challenge, worth the redneck crown, required skill and luck from the farmers. The challenge was to put 10 rubber duckies in a pond, but the last animal was locked and could only be released with the help of a lucky panel.

Alex got the better of it and secured the most desirable position among the pawns: that of Farmer! In addition to securing the hat, he also got rid of Roça.

