Deborah, Rosiane or Tiago? Vote for who deserves to continue in the dispute for R$ 1.5 million

The third roça was defined on the last Wednesday (5), with Alex winning the race and returning home with the Farmer’s hat.

The third rock The Farm 14 is formed! This past Wednesday (5th), Alex won the Farmer’s Test and returned to headquarters with the most coveted hat on the show. Now, three participants are in the hot seat: Deborah Albuquerque (who did not compete in the race), Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos (indicated by the then Farmer Vini in the last vote).

After the test, Shayan started to provoke Tiago for having faced Alex and lost, causing irritation in the ex-stepfather of Neymar. The beef got even worse after the model heard a “suck” from the Iranian: “Suck what? Suck what, c*? Look me in the face if you dare, ’cause you don’t, f*ck”fired the pawn, which recognized the victory of the rival.

“Congratulations. I don’t like him (Alex), but he played well. But not for you. Your hustle. Every time I walk by, he makes a joke”, he added. The fight had to be stopped by Skin, which calmed the situation. Outside, Tiago vented with Thomas: “It was the day I was most stressed. Did you see the way I went for Shay?”.

Tiago vs Tati Zaqui

After a “bump” with the shoulder, the pawn also argued with Tati Zaqui: “Fuck you. You leave. Your time has come, love! Your time has come!”shouted the funk girl. “F*ck you. Take the c*! What the fuck*”replied the influencer. “You have to respect her! Lower your voice, men don’t yell at women. Just get away”shot Petalasking for Tiago move away.