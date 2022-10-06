Deborah Secco talks about pompoarism. Is it the same as pelvic physiotherapy?

Actress Deborah Secco has always spoken openly about her sexuality and sex life. In her participation in the program “Jojo Nove e Meia”, commanded by Jojo Toddynho, she talked about how pompoarismo benefited her at the time of sex.

When asked a question by a viewer who questioned whether excessive sex enlarged the vaginal canal, Deborah said it was living proof that this did not happen. And she gave the tip to strengthen the region. “It’s pompous. I’ve done it for years, I’ve taken classes. I can make my orgasm last longer,” she said.

Health and sex education consultant Caroline Amanda, who was also on the program, agreed. “Pompoarismo is a free practice of self-knowledge. (…) It’s an exercise in breathing and contraction. There are several free exercises and apps to do. It’s worth it”, said the specialist.

What is the difference between pompoarismo and pelvic physiotherapy?

Physiotherapist Thalita Freitas, specialized in Women’s Health, Obstetrics and Exercise Physiology at USP, explains that pompoarismo is like a physical exercise, whereas physiotherapy is a treatment.

“Pumpoarismo is an activity for the muscles of the perineum, which has different levels of intensity. This makes the region gain more tone and flexibility. Just like when we work out the biceps at the gym. Over time, we use a greater load, it becomes more defined and strong”, he explains.

Physiotherapy, on the other hand, is carried out with medical follow-up to resolve any complaints of the woman. “The patient is evaluated by the specialist who will identify if she has problems in the functionality of the muscles. Some of them have complaints to reach orgasm, for example, or feel pain in sexual intercourse”, she says. Based on the diagnosis, the health professional chooses the best treatment to follow.

Thalita warns that although pompoarismo can help with female orgasm, if this is a recurring complaint, the woman needs to see a doctor before starting the exercises, as they can cause long-term damage.

“If the woman has some type of dysfunction and begins to do pompoarismo seeking to improve, it may be that he is not assertive for this problem and the opposite happens. It is important that an evaluation takes place”, he reinforces.

However, a toned musculature can be very beneficial to pleasure. “Training brings benefits, including making sexual intercourse more pleasurable. The woman knows herself better, has more control over contraction and relaxation and this reflects on the relationship as a whole, not only on orgasms”, concludes Thalita.