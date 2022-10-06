‘Deep anguish’, says friend of Bolsonarista stabbed to death in political fight

“Hardworking and careful with the children.” This is how trader Udson Pires, 53, defines his friend José Roberto Gomes Mendes, 52, as died this Tuesday (4) due to a political discussion in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo.

According to the investigation, the author of the crime is Luiz Antônio Ferreira da Silva Santos, 42 years old. He is a PT supporter and lived with José Roberto. Santos would not have liked comments made by the stylist about the Workers’ Party. After getting into a fight, the victim received several knife blows and could not resist the injuries. He leaves a wife and two children.

A friend of José Roberto for 18 years, Udson mourned his death. “I look on with deep anguish and much regret.” The trader says that the victim produced pieces of clothing. Because of the difficulties in this business, he became a mechanic. “It always worked,” says Udson.





The stylist was born in Lages, in the interior of Santa Catarina, and lived in Itanhaém. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, José Roberto was very active on social media and frequently published posts about politics.

The case remains under investigation by the police. O R7 tries to contact the defense of Luiz Antônio Ferreira da Silva Santos. As soon as it manifests itself, the content will be added to the report.

According to the Military Police, the attacker stated that the victim had the knife and that, at the time of the confusion, he himself fell on the weapon. The case continues to be investigated.





Politics and Murders

This is not the first time that a political discussion has ended in death in Brazil this year. In July, the criminal police Jorge Guaranho, Bolsonaro supporter, murdered the then treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Marcelo de Arruda. The crime took place on the PT’s birthday party.

Guaranho entered the place of the party and shot several times at the PT, who retaliated. The criminal police officer was hit but survived his injuries. He was indicted for doubly aggravated murder — for clumsy motive and for causing common danger to those present at the scene of the crime.





Two months later, in September, a supporter of President Bolsonaro killed a supporter of former President Lula on a rural property in the municipality of Confresa, in Mato Grosso, on the night of the 7th of September — the day on which Brazil’s Independence is celebrated.

According to the Civil Police, the discussion was initiated by political issues, as informed by the suspect, who is 24 years old. He was arrested in flagrante delicto, and the arrest was converted into preventive (with no term) by the Judiciary.