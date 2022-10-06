Dentist is removed for screaming and threatening child in attendance. Video

A dentist was removed from a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jarinu, in the interior of São Paulo, after being denounced for screaming and threatening a 6-year-old child during care last Thursday (29/9).

The complaint was made by the girl’s mother, Adriana Santos. The official also posted videos of the incident on social media. In the record, the girl cries and complains of pain. The dentist then warns her and threatens to squeeze her tongue.

“Lorraine, please, okay? Please. I’m going to have to squeeze your tongue because you’re moving. Yeah, it hurts, I’m really squeezing, I’m going to squeeze even more”, he says.

In another moment, the child, still crying, says that the mouth is bleeding, and is warned by the dentist once again. “Blood is coming out, yes, because I’m stirring. I’m moving to help you. And the more you move, the more blood will come out because you’re hurting yourself. I’m not the one hurting you. It’s you,” she answers her.

Look:

The mother, who accompanied her, said that the girl had to go to the UBS because she had inflamed gums due to a filling done wrongly. She also stated that she did not interfere with the care because she had no reaction and was afraid that the dentist would hurt her daughter even more.

dentist was removed

In a note, Jarinu City Hall said it had opened an investigation to investigate the complaint. The professional was removed.

See the note:

“The Municipality of Jarinu, through the Health Department, informs that, upon becoming aware of what happened, it immediately removed the health professionals involved and started the investigation of the case.

Last Friday (30), an administrative investigation was opened and all appropriate measures are being taken.

The mother was promptly contacted, after becoming aware of what had happened, and has received all the necessary assistance. The child was referred for psychological care and has also undergone new dental care.”