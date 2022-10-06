Deolane talks about Deborah’s husband

Bruno Salomão, Deborah’s husband, was once again the subject of Deolane and her allies tonight in “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV).

“He is a very good person. I feel sorry for him at parties with him. Very good people, helpful, happy, shy”, commented the lawyer in conversation with her friends.

“Nothing to do with her,” Bia commented.

“Didn’t you see what she said when she arrived? ‘Oh Bruno told me to drink only around you because you take care of me'”, narrated Deolane.

Strawberry Shortcake agreed and said that he observed that she said the same thing to another pawn.

“Then she said the same thing about Petal,” said the dancer.

“Well, it’s not possible that the people out there don’t see it,” Deolane agreed.

