“Desenrola Brasil”: how Lula wants to reduce the indebtedness that affects 8 out of 10 Brazilian families

With the Desenrola Brasil program, the government will create a fund to pay the population’s debts, ranging from electricity and water bills to bank loans.

Of site by Lula – Eight out of ten Brazilian families are in debt, according to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), published this Tuesday (04/10) by the CNN portal. These are families unable to afford household expenses, such as electricity, telephone, internet, store booklets or house or car payments.

With a decrease in family income, high inflation and an increase in interest rates, Brazil broke another record, that of defaulters in Serasa: there are already 66 million people, the highest number in history.

The government program of the Brasil da Esperança Coalition establishes measures to take families out of the pinch. It is the Desenrola Brasil program, which will renegotiate debts and create conditions for consumers to be able to negotiate their debts and clear their name in the marketplace.

The proposal is simple and efficient: for debts in commerce or household accounts, those that do not qualify as “banking”, a fund will be created by the State that will guarantee credit to make the renegotiation viable. Lenders who accept to participate in the program must offer discount options, with those offering the largest having priority.

In the case of debts with banks, the government will encourage public and private companies to renegotiate debts with customers, making available a Central Bank instrument called “compulsory deposits”, thus enabling adequate discount, term and cost conditions for families to pay your accumulated debts on your credit card, overdraft and personal credit.

