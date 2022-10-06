“Desenrola Brasil”: how Lula wants to reduce the indebtedness that affects 8 out of 10 Brazilian families

Yadunandan Singh 22 hours ago Business Comments Off on “Desenrola Brasil”: how Lula wants to reduce the indebtedness that affects 8 out of 10 Brazilian families 2 Views

With the Desenrola Brasil program, the government will create a fund to pay the population’s debts, ranging from electricity and water bills to bank loans.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil is well positioned, but the election forces it to reduce exposure, says Guerra, from Legacy

Although Brazil has come out ahead of developed countries in terms of monetary tightening, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved