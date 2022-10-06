Didn’t get your income tax refund? Know what to do!

Last Friday, September 30th, the Federal Revenue paid the 5th and last batch of the Income Tax refund. All taxpayers who were entitled to the refund, after submitting the declaration, should have received the money in one of the 5 lots organized for 2022. But if you didn’t receive it, know what may have happened.
According to Tax Lawyer Edemir Marques, the first measure that the taxpayer has to take is to look at the refund consultation page. In it, the real situation of the refund will appear, including indicating the problem, if any. Want to know more about? So, follow the article and see what to do!
Problem with receiving the Income Tax Refund?
In this case, it is likely that your statement has fallen into the fine mesh of the Federal Revenue Service due to some inconsistency in the reported data. If this has happened, you will need to know what problem caused this inconsistency. In some cases, it may happen that the taxpayer has to justify some information in the declaration to the Federal Revenue.
In this way, if the taxpayer can prove that the information is correct, the refund will be paid normally. On the other hand, if there are errors, you will have to pay a fine. And more: depending on the case the punishment can be even more severe.
Anyone who needs to correct information in the declaration must do so through the rectification version. In turn, the path is the same followed when the taxpayer will deliver the normal declaration. The only difference is that in the “Taxpayer Identification” field, it must be informed that the declaration is a rectifier.
Therefore, after delivering the correcting version, the taxpayer who has the tax receivable continues with the right to redeem the amounts. If he has tax to pay, it is necessary, in addition to the rectifier, to make the payments.
errors
But, if the taxpayer realizes that the status of his refund is “sent to the bank for credit”, and he has not yet received the money, he may have had a typing error when informing the PIX key or the current account for the deposit.
If this is your case, contact the Banco do Brasil (BB) Call Center using the numbers:
- 4004-0001 – Capitals and metropolitan regions;
- 0800-729-0001 – Other locations;
- 0800-729-0088 – Hearing Impaired.
Or, if you prefer, go to any BB branch you prefer to request/reschedule the credit. In addition, those who prefer can also use the BB Portal.
Finally, according to João Olenike, a member of the Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation (IBPT), these errors do not prevent the submission of the declaration. However, they get in the way of depositing the refund and, therefore, many people only find out when waiting for the tax money to be refunded.
Namely, this year alone, Leão accounted for 38 million declarations. Of this total, just over 1 million taxpayers fell into the fine mesh of the Income Tax, announced the Revenue on 22 September.
