Didn’t get your income tax refund? Know what to do!

Last Friday, September 30th, the Federal Revenue paid the 5th and last batch of the Income Tax refund. All taxpayers who were entitled to the refund, after submitting the declaration, should have received the money in one of the 5 lots organized for 2022. But if you didn’t receive it, know what may have happened.

According to Tax Lawyer Edemir Marques, the first measure that the taxpayer has to take is to look at the refund consultation page. In it, the real situation of the refund will appear, including indicating the problem, if any. Want to know more about? So, follow the article and see what to do!

Problem with receiving the Income Tax Refund?

In this case, it is likely that your statement has fallen into the fine mesh of the Federal Revenue Service due to some inconsistency in the reported data. If this has happened, you will need to know what problem caused this inconsistency. In some cases, it may happen that the taxpayer has to justify some information in the declaration to the Federal Revenue.

In this way, if the taxpayer can prove that the information is correct, the refund will be paid normally. On the other hand, if there are errors, you will have to pay a fine. And more: depending on the case the punishment can be even more severe.