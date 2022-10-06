“Difficult to deal with diagnosis”

Paloma Duarte, who was in the 6pm soap opera on Globo, revealed to the public that she has a worrying disease in her uterus

Paloma Duarte recently finished the recordings of “Além da Illusion”, a plot that was a success in the 18h range on TV Globo. The famous now needed to focus on health, after receiving the harsh diagnosis of endometriosis – a disease in the uterus that affects many women.

In a report on Instagram, the actress said that she wakes up crying sometimes because of the disease. Even knowing that she will have to have a simple surgery, the interpreter delivered that it is always difficult to receive a diagnosis like this.

“Guys, I was ‘trend’, I have endometriosis. There are days when it is very difficult to deal with the diagnosis, there are days when I wake up and cry… My case is surgical and, although the procedure is not invasive, the surgery shakes me in many ways”, declared the famous in an excerpt of the outburst.

OTHER FAMOUS

About being ‘trend’, Paloma Duarte referred to the fact that some celebrities have recently revealed that they have the disease. Anitta had to take a break from her career to be able to undergo surgery. Larissa Manoela was another artist who told fans that she deals with endometriosis.

ADVICE TO FOLLOWERS

The actress of “Beyond Illusion” took advantage of the space on social networks to warn her followers. She said that it took time to pay attention to the first symptoms, so she said that medical follow-up is always very important.

“There are more than 8 million women in Brazil with the disease! It took me a long time to understand the symptoms, to take it seriously, I think. It wasn’t until the pain became unbearable that I had the MRI. So, womb sisters, beware. Talk to your doctors, pay attention to the smallest symptom. Around here, while the surgery doesn’t arrive, on the days I wake up more sensitive, what helps me is this: kiss and affection ”, she declared.