Discover 5 Cashback Credit Cards that do not charge an annual fee!

An annual fee-free credit card is very good, but with cashback it is even better. See 5 cards that have these two modes.

Cards with no annual fee have become common since the rise of digital banks, but there are still few that offer cashback. This benefit has become a differential when choosing which credit card to use. That’s why we’ve listed 5 no-fee and cashback credit cards for you.

Original Bank

Banco Original offers cashback to your credit card through a points program. For every dollar spent, the customer earns an amount back. The cashback percentage is 0.30%, with each point equivalent to BRL 1.00.

Points can be redeemed for cash back on the account, discount on the invoice or for Original Store products, a virtual mall that has products from more than 80 partner stores.

BMG Bank

Banco BMG offers cashback through the Volta pra Mim program, in which it returns a certain amount to the customer’s digital account. In purchases made in the debit function, the customer receives 0.1% of the money back. In credit, the percentage of return on the amount spent is 0.2%.

To use the amount received back, the user will need to activate the Poupa pra Mim program. Credits are not valid.

Inter Bank

The cashback at Banco Inter can be 0.20% or 0.25% of the amount spent. For purchases made at Inter Shop, the cash back percentage is 0.25%.

If the brand chosen for your Inter card is Mastercard, the cashback will always be 0.25%. The amount will be credited to your account within 30 business days after payment of the invoice.

C6 Bank

Like Banco Original, C6 Bank offers cashback through a points program. It can reach up to 1.30% through the Atoms program. Credit purchases are worth 0.05 points and debit purchases are worth 0.03.

Every 100 Atoms points accumulated are equivalent to R$ 2.00, your score does not expire and can also be exchanged for miles, products or services offered in the C6 Bank virtual store.

Méliuz

The card with the widest and most surprising cashback on this list is the Méliuz. Your cashback is 0.5% for invoices from BRL 750.00 to BRL 1,499.99. From BRL 1,500.00, the money back offered is 0.8%. For every purchase made with your credit card, up to 1.8% of the amount is returned to you.

A variety of cashback options are also offered at partner stores. In addition, it is possible to get specific amounts of money back through supermarket invoices. Redemption is only possible when the customer reaches the minimum cashback amount of R$ 20.00.

