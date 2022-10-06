Discreet, Helena Ranaldi lives a romance that no one imagined

Discreet, Helena Ranaldi leads a life away from the spotlight and lives a love that few people knew

Known for her successful roles in Globo soap operas, such as Dedina, from A Favorita, the actress Helena ranaldi, undoubtedly consolidated itself in the Brazilian art scene. But, despite the recognition, the famous is demure and leads a discreet life that few people know.

Proof of this is that she has been in a romance with actor Daniel Alvim since 2015. In love, the artist made a post beyond romantic to her boyfriend, where she opened up her feelings for him on her beloved’s birthday.

“Today is a very special day! Today is your day, my love! I wish you a beautiful year, light and full of love, peace and health of course, to give and sell…”, wrote Helena Ranaldi.

“I am very happy to have you by my side, who I love, admire and who makes me happy! Congratulations my love! You deserve all the best in this world! With all my love, I follow by your side for whatever comes and comes… together!”, added the actress.

CAREER

It is worth remembering that, in addition to A Favorita, Helena Ranaldi also acted in other soap operas, such as Laços de Família, Mulheres Apaixonadas and Em Família. In turn, her boyfriend, Daniel Alvim, is known for several characters on TV, one of the most recent being the villain Leonardo, in Carinha de Anjo, by SBT.