Doctor suggests NFL promise to retire after concussion

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered concussions in two consecutive NFL games. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last Thursday (29) in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals for week 4 of the regular season of the NFL. The quarterback was fouled in one play and his neck hit the grass.

After the blow, the talented Miami Dolphins player took both hands to the height of the helmet and there they were paralyzed. For this reason, he was taken to a hospital, although he was discharged the same day.

This is the second consecutive concussion suffered by Tua Tagovailoa, as he suffered the same concussion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. On that occasion, the player returned to the game for the second half, a situation for which the Players Association (NFLPA) started an investigation.

Additionally, the NFLPA announced the firing of the neurotrauma consultant who treated the player for the concussion and allowed him to finish the game.

The NFL and NFLPA later released a statement saying they would make changes to the league’s concussion protocol to improve player safety. “In terms of the new rule that will be tweaked in the future, if it’s safer for the players, I’m fine and happy with the next steps,” said Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

About the investigation that the NFLPA is underway, the coach stated that they will cooperate in whatever is necessary: ​​”We will be very happy to fulfill what they need, we have nothing to hide”.

Bennett Omalu, a highly regarded neuropathologist in the NFL, believes that Tua Tagovailoa should retire and put his life first. “My advice to him is, look, it’s time. You’ve suffered severe, permanent brain damage. He’s had a seizure. If you love your life, your family, it’s time to get away. Find something else to do. You must stop. Sometimes money isn’t worth more than human life. 20 million dollars aren’t worth more than your brain.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for the Week 5 game against the New York Jets. “It’s too early to think about a schedule for him to come back, Tua has had some good days, he’s trying to adhere to proper procedure and protocol, but I can say without a doubt that he will be out of the game in New York,” the Miami Dolphins coach said. , Mike McDaniel.