Does your company still not have a mental health plan?

Mental health programs and actions are indispensable in the current scenario

Fabiana Galetol is Director of People at Sodexo Benefits and Incentives

Regardless of the company, profession, position or performance, it is necessary to talk about mental health at work. The health crisis has made this need more urgent. Although the concern for workers’ mental health is not restricted to the pandemic or is a new subject, recent years and events, as well as all the uncertainties we are experiencing, have shed more light on the problem. So much so that, recently, in January 2022, Burnout Syndrome was included in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

By defining this syndrome as “resulting from chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed”, the WHO made even more evident the responsibility of companies in managing this problem, which, therefore, is not individual, but collective.

Professionals seek benefits and flexible journey

7 benefits to implement for employees

Research points to the most suitable benefits for 2023

The fact is that Burnout can trigger the company, so, as HR, we should constantly ask ourselves: do we really have a humanized management, do we actually perceive the individual needs of the employee? Do we give him space to bring up his questions? Are managers prepared to deal with the issue?

It is necessary to keep an attentive eye and a culture focused on this and not just promote one or another isolated action. At Sodexo, because we have a very humanized vision and management, we have always been concerned with the employee in a holistic way. It is in our purpose as a company, as a brand of quality of life.

Obviously, there is the capital-work relationship, after all, we are a company that needs results, but the employee is always at the center of everything. Offering active listening, mindfulness and work tools that improve your productivity, without overwork, is part of who we are. In addition, we are concerned with offering quality of life benefits that address nutrition, physical exercise, pharmacy, entertainment, education and more.

Speaking specifically of mental health, we always try to bring this issue to the debate in our training of leaders and employees, to which specialists are invited and everyone has the opportunity to interact, participate and reflect on how to apply good practices in their daily lives.

We see people opening up not just in informal conversations, but in public discussions, revealing, for example, that they have had chronic depression issues, which demonstrates a safe environment and makes others feel free to speak up. There is a constant incentive for transparent and respectful communication. This says a lot about the company’s culture.

Even so, there are still myths and stigmas that intimidate some employees to talk about anything related to mental illness, hence the importance of the constancy of this work. It is up to us, as HR and the company, to welcome and promote environments that guarantee this frank dialogue. There is a lot of unconscious bias, fear of discrimination, so seeking to establish trusting relationships is essential.

This confidence is reflected in the work climate and is almost contagious! We see at Sodexo that there is a real welcome among colleagues, bonds and a genuine desire to help, solidarity and compassion. People are attentive to each other. This is a reflection of a whole, of a well-established organizational culture, of a humanized look and of psychological safety.

This feeling of connection, of community, is essential for well-being, whether in the company or outside it. Cultivating relationships, encouraging non-violent communication, looking at the employee beyond the badge are possible and urgent actions for the health of all of us.

The benefits also enter into the care account

The report The Future of Work Life, carried out by Sodexo in partnership with Harris Interactive between June 11 and 21, 2021, which heard 4,800 people in eight countries, including Brazil, is revealing about the mental health of workers during the pandemic and brings important insights to deal with the issue .

29% of Brazilians interviewed said that their mental health had worsened in the period, which led to a drop in productivity for 90% of them, with 91% of them wishing they had received support from their companies to face this phase. And, in this case, the most desired benefits, in order of priority, are: health insurance; being able to work from home one or two days a week; and subsidized meal vouchers, card or app.

That is, benefits, together with actions and programs such as those described above, generate well-being, as corroborated by another study, this time carried out by the American company MetLife, which points to a 12% increase in engagement, 9% in productivity and 10% loyalty to the company in the face of such offers.

But for them to really have a positive impact, they must be broad and extend to the employee’s family, as is the case with the Sodexo Apoio Pass, which, in addition to psychologists and psychiatrists, provides legal, social and financial support.

Companies need to understand that the employee is a unique being, with all its dimensions and complexities, with a life beyond work. And each one has specific needs, so providing real help means looking at the individual, understanding their needs and offering a range of support that also impacts the quality of physical and mental health, and the quality of life as a whole.