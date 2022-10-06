Dollar closes slightly higher of 0.31%, quoted at R$ 5.184; Ibovespa rises

The commercial dollar closed in a slight increase of 0.31%, quoted at R$ 5.184, in this Wednesday’s session (5). The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also closed up 0.83%, at 117,197.82 points. The financial volume totaled R$ 26.5 billion.

The move comes with Petrobras among the biggest gains after OPEC+ approved a deep cut in oil production, while the second round of the presidential election in Brazil remains on the radar.

The start of the week in financial markets was also marked by appetite for risk around the world, after US data on employment and industry suggested that the US economy was losing steam.

That raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could moderate its pace of monetary tightening to save growth, an expectation fueled the day before by Australia’s central bank’s decision to raise its interest rate by a smaller-than-expected dose.

“The impression of an alleged US interest rate hike created, until the beginning of the week, the false feeling that the path to a greater appetite for higher risk premium was open, which does not align with the reality of economic indicators”, evaluated in a note Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

“The problem is that, as in Europe, inflation in the US is still present, especially in the cores and with no clear signs of easing, so there is little the Fed can do, other than persist with the normalization of rates”, he added.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar (learn more by clicking here). For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With information from the Reuters news agency