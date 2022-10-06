Dorival Júnior have last minute reinforcements for the clash against Internacional

Coach Dorival Júnior was surprised by the return of important players for the match valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão

Flamengo released the list of related parties for the confrontation against International, scheduled for this Wednesday (5), at 21:30, in the Maracanã, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, the coach Dorival Junior Léo Pereira, João Gomes and Matheuzinho return. On the other hand, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Erick Pulgar will be absent, both due to injury.

It is worth noting that João Gomes, Leo Pereira and Matheuzinho were suspended for the third yellow card against Red Bull Bragantino and are again at the disposal of the coach Rubro-Negro. The first two are part of the squad that have competed in the Copas, Brazil and Libertadores, and should be a starter in the confrontation against the Colorada team.

However, the right-back should be one of the alternatives that Dorival will have on the bench. Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are no longer active in the current season. Already Erick Pulgarwho suffered a sprained left ankle while representing the chilean teamis not related to us for the confrontation.

It is worth mentioning that the midfielder can return to the squad for the next confrontation against Cuiabá, next weekend. Given this, the likely lineup for the game against Internacional should include: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.