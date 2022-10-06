Dorival’s Flame melts at the H hour

Flamengo 0 x 0 Internacional

Flamengo is experiencing déjà-vu.

Last year, shortly after hiring Renato Gaúcho to replace Rogério Ceni, the Gávea team took to the skies, thrashing away their South American rivals.

However, someone shook the red-black soda can with great force, since the gas of those commanded by Portaluppi quickly ran out and Fla ended the year without a relevant title.

And, look, this season’s Flemish script is very similar to that of 2021.

Dorival arrived, distributed wins around, took Mengo to the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores and, at the doors of the decisive games, the team from Rio began to “melt”.

He has collected setbacks in the Brasileirão, like the one today, against Internacional.

Look, and it’s not even an exaggeration to say that Colorado deserved better luck there at Maracanã.

Mano Menezes knew very well how to exploit Fla’s right side, especially in the first half, and the team from Rio Grande do Sul could have pinched three points in Rio.

Well, in the meantime, Rubro-Negro, which already seemed to have both Cups (Brazil and Libertadores) guaranteed, is already starting to put a huge question mark in the heads of their fans.

From the floor of the carriage, I think at least one cup will be lost, eh?

Santos 1 x 2 Atletico MG

Hey, my people, and how hard it is to root for Santos.

For the love of God!

The beach team was not bad at Vila Belmiro against the also reeling Atlético-MG.

But he was very unlucky in the final stretch of the match.

Soon after tying the duel with a penalty goal by Marcos Leonardo, the referee, precisely, ended up scoring another penalty, only this time against Peixe.

Then Nacho gave final numbers to the duel.

Look, lucky you can’t fall anymore, see?

Galo, in turn, because of the team he has, has an obligation to seek at least one spot in the G-4.

Opinion!