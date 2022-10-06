Down in Botafogo, Patrick de Paula invests in professional help

Botafogo’s most expensive signing, Patrick de Paula is still looking for more space in the squad and, for that, has invested in a team of professionals off the field. A statement by coach Luís Castro, when explaining why the midfielder did not face Palmeiras, last Monday, however, raised doubts and made the athlete’s staff take a position.

The shirt 8 alvinegro was recently diagnosed with Bell’s palsy – which is installed due to an inflammatory reaction involving the facial nerve – and, in addition to taking him out of training, the disease required the ingestion of strong medication. According to information, there was Patrick’s willingness to act against the club that revealed him, but there was no time for a full recovery.

The last time the midfielder was on the field was at the end of July, against Corinthians, for the Brasileiro. After the game against Flamengo, he even received encouragement from André Mazzuco, director of football, and John Textor, owner of SAF do Glorioso, for what he has been demonstrating.

The player has been working a kind of “overtime” and spends something around R$ 20,000 per month to have the follow-up of a team made up of a physiotherapist, nutritionist, a mobility specialist, physical trainer and a coach. In addition, around R$ 100 thousand in equipment, which are similar to those available at the club.

After last Monday’s duel, Luís Castro said that Patrick de Paula “wasn’t in a position to come to the game” and cited being “below who could come”.

“This is what life is all about, whether you’re fit or not. And Patrick hasn’t been fit for a long time. With me, if he’s not fit, he doesn’t go to the game. For me, the work week is sacred. and dignity at work for me are fundamental values”, said the coach.

According to the staff, shirt 8 is completely committed to the processes to be available as soon as possible.

Patrick de Paula arrived at Botafogo in March, with the football department under SAF’s command. The negotiation involved 6 million euros, around R$33.8 million at the current price, for 50% of the youth’s economic rights, as shown by the Blog Mercado da Bola, from the UOL Esporte.

He has 17 matches for the Rio de Janeiro club, and scored two goals.