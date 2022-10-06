Duets with Sandy, Melim and Magal: everything we know about ‘Ivete e os Mascarados’, on air this Sunday | 2022

October has arrived and, with it, a whole holiday dedicated to them: children! 😍✨ The Masked Singer Brasil Special, Yvette and the Masquerades arrives on TV on the 9/10th, with guests beyond specials from the first and second seasons of the reality – in addition to great names in our music!

If the grown-ups know that there is no better combination than Colors and party, the little ones are sure that this combo is a success! To kill the longing for the program and the characters that enchanted the public, how about a playlist full of hits by our presenter, Ivete Sangalo? Thanks for nothing! 🙌

So lift the dust, because we separate TU-DO what we already know about the showzaço that the attraction is preparing. Follow the thread! 👇

1. Mainha well-accompanied

You can heat up the gogo! The special duets of the program promise to bring together distinguished guests on the stage of the attraction, in an unprecedented performance!

There’s Melim, Sandy and even the participation of a Hot Dog who was the talk of the first season… himself, Sidney Magal – now, without the straw potato! 😅

2. The MILLION DUO

Behind the scenes presenter of the second season of the format, Priscilla Alcantara will also have a feat with Veveta and the Chameleon! Who is already loving the news?

If you’re also an Ivete groupie, check out how many hits by the artist have already been confirmed in the special: ‘Big Luck’, ‘The Moon I Gave You’, ‘When the rain pass’ and ‘Time of Joy’ will be in setlist! Anyone with the contact little eve for us to be friends? 👀

The answer is: YES! The most glamorous fantasies on Brazilian television are in Yvette and the Masquerades and promise to thrill with brand new interpretations of great classics of our music.

Our anxiety is like this, all worked on the Monster’s jumps! 🤯

The special will air right after the Maximum temperature, Sunday, the 9/10th! Already prepare the popcorn and gather the kids for an afternoon full of magic, charm and a lot of party! Don’t miss out! 🎬⚡