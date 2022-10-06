Duilio denies negotiation with Oscar and leaves for later future of Vítor Pereira and Yuri at Corinthians | Corinthians

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, denied that he is negotiating with Oscar, a midfielder who plays in Chinese football, or any other player.

– We know that at this moment, the end of the season, and this one ends early, speculation begins. I want to make it very clear to you. Any news that comes out at this point is not true. Corinthians is not negotiating with anyone – said the manager during the launch event of the new third shirt of Timão.

In addition, Duilio was asked about the permanence of Vítor Pereira, a coach who only has a contract until the end of the year. The manager wants to deal with the future after the finals of the Copa do Brasil.

– The focus today is the finals of the Copa do Brasil and to keep in the best possible position in the Brazilian. So, even the conversations with Vítor will be left for later, it doesn’t even make sense to have a player in negotiation right now. For us to have a little peace in the next few days, there is nothing, everything is stopped. We hope, after the finals, to deal with the future.

1 of 3 Vítor Pereira talks with Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Vítor Pereira talks with Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

And Yuri Alberto? The Corinthians president treated the situation of the striker, who belongs to Zenit, from Russia, and is on loan at Timão until the middle of 2023, in the same way: to resolve later.

– We understand the fans’ anxiety, the need for a position, which is normal in football, but each thing in its own time. Yuri arrived about three months ago. Of course, it’s important to keep a player like that, but it’s not the time to think about it now.

– Let’s see later. The acquisition of it depends on many things, the values ​​are very high. We will, but let’s wait for the right moment. His contract runs until the middle of next year, the country is still at war there, unfortunately, so a lot can happen. We are not going to anticipate stages, but it is a wish that he continues.

2 of 3 Duilio Monteiro Alves, Yuri Alberto and Roberto de Andrade at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Duilio Monteiro Alves, Yuri Alberto and Roberto de Andrade at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

