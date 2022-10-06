Earth’s Moon may have taken just hours to form from a mess of debris

Translated by Julio Batista

Original by Ben Turner for Live Science

The Moon may have formed immediately after a cataclysmic impact that ripped a chunk out of Earth and hurled it into space, a new study suggests.

Since the mid-1970s, astronomers have thought that the Moon might have been formed by a collision between Earth and an ancient Mars-sized protoplanet called Theia; the colossal impact would have created a massive debris field from which our lunar companion slowly formed over thousands of years.

We are a platform dedicated to knowledge that can only continue to exist thanks to its community of supporters. Find out how to help.

But a new hypothesis, based on supercomputer simulations done at a higher resolution than ever before, suggests that the Moon’s formation may not have been a slow, gradual process but took place in just a few hours.

The scientists published their findings on October 4 in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“What we’ve learned is that it’s very difficult to predict how much resolution you need to reliably simulate these violent and complex collisions – you just have to keep testing until you find that increasing the resolution even further no longer makes a difference in the response you get,” he said. Jacob Kegerreis, a computational cosmologist at the University of Durham in England, told Live Science.

Scientists got the first clues about the creation of the Moon after the Apollo 11 mission returned in July 1969, when NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin brought 21.6 kilograms of lunar rock and dust back to Earth.

The samples date to about 4.5 billion years ago, placing the Moon’s creation in the turbulent period approximately 150 million years after the formation of the Solar System.

Other clues point out that our largest natural satellite was born from a violent collision between Earth and a hypothetical planet, which scientists have named after the mythical Greek titan Theia – the mother of Selene, goddess of the Moon.

This evidence includes similarities in the composition of lunar and terrestrial rocks; the rotation of the Earth and the orbit of the Moon with similar orientations; the high combined angular momentum of the two bodies; and the existence of debris disks elsewhere in our Solar System.

But exactly how the cosmic collision happened is up for debate. The conventional hypothesis suggests that when Theia collided with Earth, the planet’s shattering impact shattered Theia into millions of pieces, reducing it to floating rubble.

The broken remains of Theia, along with some vaporized rock and gas ripped from our young planet’s mantle, slowly mixed into a disk around which the Moon’s molten sphere coalesced and cooled over millions of years.

However, some parts of the picture remain elusive. An outstanding question is why, if the Moon is composed primarily of Theia, do many of its rocks bear striking similarities to those found on Earth?

Some scientists have suggested that more vaporized Earth rocks were used to create the Moon than the pulverized remnants of Theia, but this idea presents its own problems, such as why other models suggest that a Moon made mostly of disintegrated terrestrial rocks would have a very low orbit. different from what we see today.

To investigate different possible scenarios for the formation of the Moon after the collision, the authors of the new study turned to a computer program called SWIFT, designed to closely simulate the complex and ever-changing gravitational network and hydrodynamic forces acting on large quantities. of matter.

Doing this accurately is no simple computational task, so the scientists used a supercomputer to run the program: a system dubbed COSMA (short for “cosmology machine”) at the Distributed Research Use of Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility. acronym in English) from the University of Durham.

By using COSMA to simulate hundreds of Earth-Theia collisions with different angles, rotations and speeds, lunar detectives were able to model the aftermath of astronomical collapse at higher resolutions than ever before.

The resolutions in these simulations are defined by the number of particles the simulation uses. According to Kegerreis, for gigantic impacts, the default resolution of the simulation is usually between 100,000 and 1 million particles, but in the new study, he and his fellow researchers were able to model up to 100 million particles.

“With a higher resolution, we can study more detail – just like a larger telescope lets you take high-resolution images of distant planets or galaxies to discover new details,” Kegerreis said.

“Second, perhaps even more importantly, using too low a resolution in a simulation can give misleading or just plain wrong answers,” he added.

“Can you imagine you building a model car out of toy blocks to simulate how the car might break down in an accident. If you only use a few dozen blocks, it can split neatly down the middle. But with a few thousand or millions, then it can dent and break in a more realistic way.”

The high-resolution simulation left researchers with a Moon that formed in a matter of hours from the ejected pieces of Earth and the shattered pieces of Theia, offering a single-stage formation theory with a clean and elegant answer to the visible properties of the moon. Moon, like its wide and inclined orbit; its partially fused interior; and its thin crust.

However, researchers will have to examine samples of rock and dust excavated deep beneath the Moon’s surface — a goal of NASA’s future Artemis missions — before they can confirm just how mixed its mantle might be.

“Even more samples of the Moon’s surface could be extremely useful for making new and more confident discoveries about the Moon’s composition and evolution, which we can trace to model simulations like ours,” Kegerreis said.

“Missions and studies like these and many others help us rule out more possibilities and narrow down what we know of the real history of the Moon and Earth, and learn more about how planets form throughout and beyond our Solar System.”

Such investigations may also shed light on how Earth took shape and became a planet that harbors life.

“The more we learn about how the Moon came into being, the more we discover about the evolution of our own Earth,” study co-author Vincent Eke, an associate professor of physics at the University of Durham, said in a statement. “Their histories are intertwined – and may echo in the histories of other planets altered by similar or very different collisions.”