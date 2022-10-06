Eating before bed increases hunger and favors obesity, study says







Snacks before bed can trigger increased hunger, alter metabolism and give chances for obesity Photo: Freepik

A study carried out by doctors and experts from different research departments in the US and Spain, published on Tuesday (4) by the health website Cell Metabolism, says that eating before bed, in addition to increasing hunger, causes other important changes. at the metabolism.

The discussions and results of the study propose to evaluate how the late feeding can interfere with the human body and has been linked to the risk of obesity.

“It is unclear whether this is caused by changes in hunger and appetite, energy expenditure or both, and whether molecular pathways in adipose tissues are involved. Therefore, we performed a personalized, controlled, crossover study to determine the effects of late versus early feeding, strictly controlling for nutrient intake, physical activity, sleep, and light exposure.

In addition to increasing hunger

The researchers came to the conclusion that late eating increased hunger, practically doubling the chances of experiencing it; and changed the appetite regulating hormonesincreasing wake time and the ghrelin-leptin ratio, which are important hormones in metabolic regulation.

Other effects observed were the decrease in energy expenditure upon waking and the reduction in mean 24-hour core body temperature (CBT).

By analyzing gene expression (hereditary information contained in a gene) of fatty tissues, the study concluded that late food intake altered the pathways involved in lipid metabolism, linked to cholesterol and triglycerides.

Tested hypotheses

The researchers tested three hypotheses about the mechanisms by which late eating may promote more energy absorption by the body:

1. Via increased drive for energy intake (using increased hunger, decreased leptin and increased ghrelin);

2. Via decreased energy expenditure (using decreased number of kilocalories burned and decreased core body temperature as primary outcomes);

3. Via coordinated molecular changes that favor adipogenesis.

Such observations highlight the importance of mealtimes for energy regulation. All findings with the study show converging mechanisms for increased risk of obesity.

Nearly 650 million adults worldwide are obese according to a 2017 survey by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration network of scientists. This puts health authorities on alert, as obesity is among the main factors for the increase in chronic diseases and disabilities. It also raises the risk of problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain types of cancer and mortality from covid-19.

