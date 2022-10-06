Elon Musk’s new: Optimus, the humanoid robot that will help with household chores

Buying or not buying Twitter is not the only topic on the agenda of Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla. Last week, his company focused on making electric cars revealed details of its humanoid robot project. The disclosure took place on Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence Day, a separate moment to present brand news.

nicknamed Optimus Unit 1, the equipment is being created to support human beings in domestic activities, such as carrying boxes, lifting weights and even watering plants. The company claims that when it officially launches, it will be priced affordable so that most people will be able to afford it.

“Optimus was designed to be extremely capable and for very high volume. Probably in millions of units,” Musk said during the event. “It is expected to cost less than a car, I would say around $20,000,” the executive continued. Converted at the current exchange rate, the value exceeds R$ 100 thousand.

During the presentation, the company showed images of the humanoid robot holding objects, watering plants and even working on a production line. In the form of a human body, the equipment has 28 structures, weighs about 73 kg and carries a battery with 2.3 kilowatt-hours that would give it autonomy for a full day of work.

Despite the multimedia work done on top of the machine, the real version -which was also at the event- was a little different. What he did was basically walk across the stage at the event and wave to the audience. But Musk was optimistic about the creation, and joked, “The robot can actually do a lot more than what we just showed,” he said.

The team that developed and presented the project guarantees that there is still a lot of work to be done and that the machine needs to be refined to put it to the test, which should take between five and 10 years.

Tesla is not the only one

Humanoids are part of a category of robots that is being the bet of several technology companies for the next few years. The last to present a version was Xiaomi with its CyberOne, a model with artificial intelligence capable of recognizing individuals, gestures and expressions, in addition to processing physical spaces.

A more advanced version is Digit, from the American startup Agility Robotics, which hit the market in 2019. This year, the company received a US$ 150 million contribution from Amazon with the aim of accelerating the production of equipment that can help companies in their factories.

