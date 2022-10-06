Elon Musk’s New Son

× reproduction

Entrepreneur billionaire Elon Musk seems to have added one more to his gallery of children, which are not few. He would have gone back and finally agreed to buy Twitter, after a series of events that were a true roller coaster. To those who didn’t read our report On the subject, here is a brief summary:

On April 4, Musk acquired $2.9 billion worth of Twitter stock, thus becoming the company’s largest single shareholder. With that, he was invited by the then CEO of the social network, Parag Agrawal, to be part of the company’s board of directors, and promptly declined the invitation.. This was just the first of the differences between the entrepreneur and the company’s executives.

Shortly after 10 days, Musk announced, through the social network itself, that he had made a hostile offer for 100% of the shares of Twitter, for the value of US$ 44 billion, or US$ 54.20 per share. The proposal was not well received by the company’s board, which led Musk to enter into a direct confrontation with the executives, questioning their alignment with the shareholders, since the company’s executives held almost no shares in the company.

This meant that, under pressure from shareholders, Twitter’s board finally accepted Musk’s proposal, which would make the social network a private equity company. But, despite the appearance, this would not be the last chapter of the story. After three months of uncertainty, Musk withdrew from the purchase, claiming that there had been a violation of several provisions of the agreement, and that he had been incorrectly informed about the number of fake accounts on the platform..

The withdrawal led the board of directors to enter a legal battle with the businessman, stating that it followed what was planned, seeking to force the billionaire to complete the acquisition. That legal battle may have come to an end this week.

On Tuesday, Musk backtracked and agreed to buy Twitter at the original price of the deal, which valued the company at $44 billion. The entrepreneur even used the platform itself to say that the purchase will accelerate the creation of “X”, the app for everything.

If there’s one person today who can move markets, it’s Elon Musk.and the resumption of the operation caused the shares of Twitter to rise 22% just yesterday, closing close to the value of the offer.

It is not possible to say whether this story will come to an end this time, but the turnaround in Elon’s decision may restore the credibility that the businessman, according to some, was losing, due to the impression that he used his influence to stifle occasions when their companies are not having a good time. Let’s follow the unfolding of the story, which still promises to have new chapters.

