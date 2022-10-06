Embraer predicts two new sales announcements at the Istanbul Air Show

Disclosure – Embraer





As part of the Istanbul Airshow, which will take place between the 6th and 8th of October in the Turkish capital, it is expected that Embraer, which will participate in person with a stand and the display of an E195-E2 jet, make two new sales announcements. The information was shared by the Turkish website Airport Haber, which covers the event.

The Brazilian manufacturer’s signal was given to the press at the opening of the event, when executives informed that signing ceremonies would be held with CEOs of two airlines, related to new aircraft sales. Keeping the mystery, the company did not anticipate who the customers are.

On the morning of this Thursday (6), Embraer issued an official note about the signing of an agreement with SalamAir, from Oman, for 12 E195-E2 aircraft, but did not detail whether this is within the scope of the event in Istanbul. And it is not possible to infer this, given that the deal had already been anticipated last week.

It remains as an alternative to wait for the ads. For the most optimistic, Turkish Airlines informed that it was talking to Embraer about the potential purchase of up to 20 regional jets, and this may be one of the topics of the week, but it is not possible to forget that Airbus was also in this dispute with its model. A220



