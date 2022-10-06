End of country duo was marked with aggression and even kicks

Gian and Giovani ended their partnership after about 26 years

The singers Gian and Giovanni one of the biggest duos in Brazil, despite the success achieved in the past, in 2014 they broke up and ended the partnership after 26 years together. The reason was eventually leaked to the press.

It turns out that Giovani confirmed that Gian attacked him with kicks and punches: “The end of the duo happened because, in July, Gian got on the crazy bus, pushed me and punched me three times in my throat, threw me to the ground, kicked me in the lower parts and a lot of punch to the belly. The band all the way. Everyone was disgusted”, began the singer, who followed:

“I got tired. I want to live in peace and happy. It will be better this way. He assaulted me because he didn’t want to pay me money he needed to pay me. I would even forgive the debt. It was just that he talked to me that he couldn’t pay, that everything would be fine”, said Giovani about the end of the country duo.

“I’ve been very good to him all my life. He’s not sick, no. He’s doing very well. This decision, I made in July”, added the singer.

THE OTHER SIDE OF HISTORY

Gian, in turn, in an interview with the Extra newspaper, said that the fight was a consequence of Giovani’s behavior. The sertanejo gave his own version of the bullshit.

“When I arrived, I tried to get on the bus to lie in bed and continue on my journey. At that moment, he stood in front of me, barring my entrance. The second time I tried to get in, I bumped into him to pass, and he turned with his elbow backwards, as if he was going to give me a ‘shove’”, defended Gian.

“It was an immediate reaction, an action and reaction. Then I gave him one too. I kept holding him, then the security guard came and separated us. He had an aggressive reaction, and I responded with an aggressive one as well,” explained Gian.

The two, however, already understood each other and decided to forget the past and returned to work together.