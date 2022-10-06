Endrick can make his professional debut at Palmeiras this Thursday (6th); understand

A 16-year-old boy is the sensation of the youth teams of Verdão, having won the Copinha and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship in 2022.

Ten points ahead of the runner-up, the palm trees is close to winning the 11th Brazilian Championship in its history. This Thursday (6th), Verdão faces Coritiba at Allianz Parque, for the 30th round of the competition. One of the players that has generated the most expectations in the fans is the forward endrick, only 16 years old. He has been on the bench for the last few matches.

According to journalist Danilo Lavieri, in his blog at UOL Esporte, the Palmeiras coaching staff admits, internally, that it can promote Endrick’s debut, depending on how the match is going, as early as this Thursday (6th). He has impressed in training, especially in tackles with defenders Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Kuscevic.

Palmeiras’ fear is that Endrick is no longer one of the promises that broke through in the grassroots categories, but were not successful among professionals. Therefore, his debut is treated with caution. However, the trend is that the boy’s next match will be in the top team of Palmeiras.

Abel must make a change in the team that will face Coritiba

That’s because the midfielder Zé Rafael received the third yellow card against Botafogo and, therefore, is suspended. Check out the likely lineup of Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.