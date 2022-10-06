Ex-cop opens fire at daycare center and kills 22 children and 12 adults in Thailand | World

A former police officer opened fire at a day care center in northeast Thailand and killed 34 people, including his own son and 21 other children, on Thursday, a Thai police spokesman said.

Among the victims were 2-year-old children.

According to police, the killer arrived at the day care center in the city of Uthai Sawan, within the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, around lunchtime. Agitated, he ran over some people. Then he stopped the car and looked for his son. When he couldn’t find him, he then shot other children and school staff.

Then he returned home and killed his wife and child.

At least 30 children were at the daycare when the former police officer arrived at the scene around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters news agency.

and the killer was identified as Panya Khamrab, a former police officer who had been discharged from his duties for involvement in drugs.

He committed suicide after the attacks, according to investigators in the case. The police further reported that the assassin also killed his wife and child. It is unclear, however, whether these deaths occurred at the daycare.

The man first shot four or five employees, including an eight-month pregnant teacher, Jidapa said.