Experts warn of a new symptom of Covid; see what it is

Despite the advance of vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic still continues to affect people all over the planet. Now, experts in the UK have raised concerns about a new symptom of the disease that seems to stand out when compared to others already known.

In an interview with the British newspaper The IndependentTim Spector, app co-founder Covid Symptom Studysaid that two-thirds of patients are reporting primarily sore throat at the beginning of the infection.

Fever and loss of smell became rare symptoms. Because of this, many elderly people infected with Sars-CoV-2 end up confusing Covid-19 with a common cold and do not perform tests.

Britons are concerned about the rise in cases in the country. According to the British National Statistics Institute, 1.1 million of UK residents tested positive for the disease between 11 and 20 September. This is the first time that the country’s total number of cases has exceeded one million since the end of August 2022.

Covid-19 in Brazil

Brazil follows a stability trend. The moving average of cases in the last 7 days has changed by -15% compared to two weeks ago. The moving average of deaths had a small increase of 5% when considering the same period.

Last Saturday (1), 218 deaths were recorded as a result of Covid-19, the highest number of deaths in 24 hours since August 30. On the date, there were 229 deaths caused by the virus.